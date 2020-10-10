Woman killed, two injured in Rembau car-lorry collision

Rembau district police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said in the 1.37 am incident, the victim who died was an 18-year-old woman sitting in the back seat of the car. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Oct 10 — One person died while two others were seriously injured in a crash involving a Toyota Yaris vehicle and an Isuzu lorry at Km 232.8 of the northbound North-South Expressway (PLUS), near the Pedas-Linggi exit, early this morning.

Rembau district police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said in the 1.37 am incident, the victim who died was an 18-year-old woman sitting in the back seat of the car.

“The deceased suffered head injuries while the driver of the car, a man and another female passenger, aged 20 and 19 respectively, were seriously injured.

“The lorry driver, 49, however, did not suffer any injury,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Anuar Bakri said the initial investigation found that the driver and passenger in the Toyota Yariz were travelling from Ayer Keroh, Melaka to Senawang. The driver lost control of the car and crashed into the back of the moving lorry in the left lane of the highway.

“As a result of the crash, the woman who was sitting in the back seat of the car died at the scene. The body of the victim and those injured were taken to Tampin Hospital,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama