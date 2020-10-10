Royalty payments to singers, musicians to be issued in December

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― The distribution of royalty payments to singers and musicians who have been affected following the dissolution of Music Rights Malaysia (MRM) Berhad on July 10, will be done no later than this December.

The decision was reached by the Malaysian Department of Insolvency (MDI), Recording Performers Malaysia Berhad (RPM), and the Performers Rights and Interest Society of Malaysia Bhd’s (PRISM) Performers Verification and Claims Committee (PPVCC) after a meeting held on October 5.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in a statement with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM) said that both ministries were very concerned over the issue, and hoped the royalty distribution process could be resolved soon.

“KPDNHEP and KKMM are committed to developing the creative industry and giving priority to ease business operations and will work together to address this issue based on existing laws,” the statement said.

The statement added that PRISM members were advised to provide support and cooperate with MDI, as the trustee, to verify those truly eligible to receive royalty arrears.

According to the statement, artistes could also refer to the Copyright Tribunal under the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) over any disputes.

The Copyright Tribunal may determine issues raised by relevant parties including complaints by the creator of the work, the operator, individuals or organisations; appeals by licenced bodies, as well as applications from any individual.

The tribunal can be contacted via e-mail at [email protected], or phone at 03-2299 8921/03-2299 8411. ― Bernama