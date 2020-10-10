Malaysia’s KLIA is among top 10 airports in the world, says Airport Service Quality survey

Travellers are pictured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — KL International Airport (KLIA) is ranked among the top 10 airports in the world in the latest Airport Service Quality (ASQ) global airport survey, which benchmarks the world’s best airports.

The Malaysia-based airport has risen to the 9th rung for the first half of 2020, up from 17th in 2019, among airports of similar capacity despite challenging times.

It achieved an improved overall score of 4.94 out of 5.00 from 4.69 previously, its operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said in a statement today.

The airport also scored a perfect 5.00 for overall satisfaction by both business and leisure passengers, 4.99 for cleanliness of airport terminal and 4.97 for the availability of washrooms.

ASQ is a programme carried out by the Airports Council International (ACI) that sets service standards, protocols, and operational guidelines for airports worldwide.

“Despite challenges arising from new normal requirements in airport operations, the whole airport community displayed a strong spirit of collaboration and came together as one to elevate KLIA’s service performance in the eyes of the world,” said MAHB group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh.

He said the group had executed rapid improvements through its ‘#1improvement1week’ campaign since February 2018 at its airports nationwide.

“Being the flagship airport and the country’s premier gateway into the nation, most were centred on KLIA and this year, we managed to carry out 30 improvements at KLIA to date.

“This year, we’re focusing mostly on safety initiatives as part of our efforts to re-instil passenger confidence in air travel,” he added.

These initiatives have contributed to the increased satisfaction of passengers, as the preliminary ASQ results for KLIA for the third quarter of 2020 show that the overall satisfaction score has increased to 4.96. — Bernama