Covid-19: Lubok Antu now among five yellow zones in Sarawak

KUCHING, Oct 10 — Lubok Antu is now a yellow zone for Covid-19 after three positive cases were reported yesterday, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“After a local transmission case was reported in Lubok Antu, the district has changed its status from green to yellow. Kuching remains as a yellow zone as four local transmission cases have been reported in the last 14 days,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

He added that Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu and Lawas were also categorised as yellow zones while 35 other districts in the state remained as green zones.

Uggah said Lawas had recorded three local transmission cases while Sibu had two local transmission cases and Bintulu had one infection case in the last 14 days.

He said the Bah Arnab Cluster, which was detected in Kuching, remained the only active cluster in the state involving four cases.

He said no new recovered and discharged case was recorded yesterday, maintaining the cumulative number of recovered and discharged cases at 684 or 92.18 per cent of the total cases.

He said 10 cases were still being treated at isolation wards, bringing the cumulative number of cases being treated at isolation wards to 39.

Of the 39, he said 24 cases were admitted to Sarawak General Hospital, eight cases in Miri Hospital, four cases in Sibu Hospital and three cases in Bintulu Hospital.

“No Covid-19 case is being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) today. No new death is reported today, and the cumulative number of deaths is 19 cases or 2.56 per cent of the total cases,” he added.

Uggah said 22 Persons-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases were reported yesterday, with three of them awaiting labouratory test results.

He said the police had arrested two local male for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) while undergoing their quarantine at a hotel in Miri.

He added that the police had also issued 16 compound notices to individuals who failed to comply with the SOP. Of the total, seven were issued in Miri, four each in Kuching and Kota Samarahan and one in Betong. — Borneo Post Online