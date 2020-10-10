Cops identify man allegedly wearing Covid-19 quarantine bracelet at Klang petrol station

A man is seen standing at his house gate after being ordered to undergo home quarantine in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KLANG, Oct 10 — Police have identified a man wearing a pink bracelet believed to be under quarantine at a petrol station in Bukit Tinggi, Klang as depicted in the video that has gone viral on social media since yesterday.

South Klang district police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the one-minute and four-second video was watched by his senior officer before lodging a police report at about 7.24pm last night.

“The video shows a health worker reprimanding a man wearing a pink bracelet believed to be still under quarantine,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsul Amar added that they were currently waiting for the 30-year-old man’s Covid-19 screening test results from the Klang District Health Office before detaining him.

Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang is among 36 areas in the Klang sub-district that has been subjected to a conditional movement control order (CMCO) for 14 days starting yesterday until October 23. — Bernama