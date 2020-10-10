CM: Sarawak remains focussed on becoming high-income state by 2030

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said Sarawak remains focused on achieving its target of becoming a high-income and developed state by 2030. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 10 — Sarawak remains focused on achieving its target of becoming a high-income and developed state by 2030, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said through the Post-Covid-19 Economic Strategy and the 2030 Development Agenda drafted by the state government, Sarawak would need to achieve a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of eight per cent, and not remain within the current five per cent range.

“Although this rate is quite high, we need to have a quantum leap strategy and focus on key sectors by increasing GDP from RM133 billion a year to RM282 billion by 2030,” he said when addressing the State Banquet in conjunction with the 84th birthday celebration of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the State Legislative Assembly Dining Hall here, tonight.

He said the State Economic Action Council was set up on May 6 to come up with the strategies required for the purpose based on three main pillars, namely economic prosperity, an inclusive society and environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, he said the government had outlined eight key economic sectors and identified catalytic initiatives to spur the economy post-Covid-19.

He said these economic sectors would be steered and empowered through digital transformation, innovation and entrepreneurship, education, infrastructure, transportation and utilities.

“All these efforts are aimed at (Sarawak) becoming a developed state with the average household income rising from RM5,000 to RM16,000 by 2030,” he said.

According to him, the Sarawak government is taking an inclusive and caring approach in all of its development plans, with the aim of reducing the rate of low-income households from the current 53 per cent to 30 per cent within the next 10 years. — Bernama