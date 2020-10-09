Minister assures supply of food, necessities sufficient in areas under CMCO

People do their shopping at a wet market in Klang October 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 9 — The supply of food and other necessities in Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran, Sabah and in Klang, Selangor, which have been placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) are adequate, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said residents in the affected areas should avoid panic buying because there was no need for them to store excess goods since the situation was under control with adequate supply.

“Panic buying will only cause the supply of goods to run out faster at the premises causing longer wait for the replenishment of the goods,” he said in a statement today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the enforcement of the CMCO in Sandakan, Papar, Tuaran and Klang beginning today following the rise in Covid-19 cases in the areas.

Nanta said he was confident that there would be no supply disruption in the four districts as the CMCO only involved limited areas, apart from the Ministry of Transport’s assurance that all commercial vehicles transporting goods were allowed to continue operating as usual.

He also said the ministry’s enforcement officers would be on the field to monitor and assess the situation and take immediate action when needed.

“I urge all parties to remain calm and rational. Traders are also reminded not to take advantage by raising prices for whatever reasons,” he said. — Bernama



