Johor police summon local YouTubers over 'Ah Long' threat claims

JOHOR BARU, Oct 9 — Three local YouTubers who alleged they had been threatened by Ah Long in a video recording which went viral few days ago, have been summoned by police.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay confirmed the matter.

“Police reports have been lodged (by the victims). We have summoned the complainants in the video. We have also explained (to them) on the actions that we have taken,” he told reporters here, yesterday.

He was asked to comment on the video uploaded by the three YouTubers who also mentioned Ayob Khan’s name in their attempt to ask for help.

Elaborating, he said initial investigation found that the telephone number used by the individual who was said to be threatening the three, was registered in Singapore.

“Meanwhile, a vehicle plate number (under investigation) was also found to be fake,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.

A few days ago, YouTubers Jeff, Inthira and Tomato each lodged a police report after receiving threatening messages and their homes were splashed with paint and were thrown with Molotov cocktail.

The three also uploaded a 12-minue video in Malay and Mandarin on the threats and appealed to Ayob Khan to help them. — Borneo Post Online