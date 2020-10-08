Proton warns customers of X50 booking scam

Proton has yet to reveal its pricing for the X50. — Picture courtesy of Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Proton X50 has received tremendous response from the public with 20,000 bookings received within two weeks. However, it appears there are unauthorised individuals claiming to accept bookings for the new compact SUV.

The carmaker is aware that some irresponsible parties are seeking to profit from the high interest by misrepresenting themselves. Proton stresses that only bookings made through authorised Proton dealers and outlets are legitimate. It does not appoint any third parties outside their authorised sales network to act as agents for the company’s products.

If in doubt, Proton urged consumers to contact it directly. Those who are interested in the new SUV can find the nearest authorised dealer here. Customers can also call Proton's hotline at 1-800-88-8398 for more info.

The Proton X50 is expected to launch very soon and they have conducted several media preview for the new SUV. It will come in 4 variants and 2 engine options. The lower Standard, Executive and Premium gets a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged port injection engine, while the flagship version gets a direct fuel injection variant that pushes 175hp and 255Nm of torque.

The Proton X50 features Level 2 autonomous driving features for its top of the line flagship variant which Proton claims to be the first for the segment. You can check out our video below to learn more:

At the moment, Proton has yet to reveal its availability and pricing. Those interetsed can place a RM500 booking fee at its nearest authorised dealer. — SoyaCincau