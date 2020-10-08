Perak govt allocates RM700,000 to help women small traders grow their businesses

The Perak government has allocated RM700,000 through the BizNita programme this year to help 200 women small traders grow their businesses. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PASIR SALAK, Oct 8 — The Perak government has allocated RM700,000 through the BizNita programme this year to help 200 women small traders grow their businesses.

State Women, Family and Social Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin said the assistance included equipment used in various business areas including food and services.

She said the BizNita programme which started last July involved two phases following the Covid-19 pandemic which forced many people to seek help.

“Many people lost their jobs due to Covid-19 which force them to venture into business, so, the state government added another 100 recipients for the second phase.

“This assistance will help them increase their family income,” she told reporters after handing over business equipment assistance to women small traders at the Kampung Gajah District and Land Office here today.

At the event, a total of 25 people received the BizNita assistance while another 75 will receive it in stages. — Bernama