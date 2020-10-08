MACC chief says Sungai Buloh protection racket case to be handed over to DPP soon

In August, the MACC arrested eight enforcement officers from MBSA for allegedly running a gambling den protection racket, including one ranked director. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said today that its investigations into the alleged existence of illegal gambling dens in Sungai Buloh will conclude soon.

In an interview with MACC.fm today, he said that the MACC has completed its investigations into the allegations that the illegal gambling dens were under the protection of Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) officers.

“We have arrested everyone involved in the case and we will bring the case to the deputy public prosecutor so that he can decide whether to proceed with prosecution or not,” he said during the interview.

Azam urged the public to be patient as the case would be resolved soon.

He also emphasised that there was no cover-up over this case.

In August, the MACC arrested eight enforcement officers from MBSA for allegedly running a gambling den protection racket, including one ranked director.

The arrested officers allegedly received bribes of RM300 to RM500 a month from several businesses in Sungai Buloh to run a protection racket for unlicensed food stalls, contraband cigarette shops and gambling dens. They are said to have also sabotaged operations by MBSA.



