Jakim D-G Paimuzi Yahya dies while seeking treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Datuk Paimuzi Yahya, director-general of the Malaysian Department of Islamic Development (Jakim), has died.

Paimuzi passed away at around 1pm this afternoon while undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, succumbing to cardiovascular and lung related complications, according to a statement by Jakim.

He was 58.

“His body will be brought back to his residence in Kuang, Selangor for funeral rites to be performed this evening,” read the statement issued by Jakim’s corporate communications department.

Born in 1961 in Terengganu, Paimuzi obtained a Bachelor's Degree in 1985 and Masters Degree in 1995, both in Shariah studies, from Universiti Malaya.

He was made Jakim’s deputy director-general twice, in 2016 and 2019, in the human development and operations division respectively, before being appointed as director-general in January this year.

Jakim yesterday, according to Sinar Harian, confirmed that Paimuzi had been admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital where he tested negative for Covid-19, without detailing the nature of the treatment he was receiving.