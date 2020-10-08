Ismail Sabri: New SOPs for court hearing, new prisoners isolated after Covid-19 spike

Penang Health Dept personnel are seen holding bags believed to be Covid-19 swab specimens after six inmates tested positive for Covid-19 at the Penang Prison, October 8, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — In light of rising Covid-19 cases in Malaysia’s prison system, Putrajaya said today that the Prison Department has come up with new standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of infection.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his press briefing that prisoners who need to attend court for remand hearings may now do so via video conferencing.

He also said new prisoners will be subjected to swab tests before entering, isolated for 14 days, before a second swab test on the 13th day before they are put into the prison population.

MORE TO COME