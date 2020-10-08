Air Selangor: Water supply in 266 areas fully restored

Residents fill their pails at a water point in Bangi following the water disruption in Hulu Selangor October 6, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A total of 266 out of 274 areas in the Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Putrajaya have received full water supply with the percentage of restoration at 97 per cent until 6pm today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd corporate communications head, Elina Basri in a statement said Air Selangor is currently taking action to stabilise the system to rehabilitate eight more affected areas in Petaling and Kuala Langat.

Air Selangor advises users to obtain official information on water supply disruption through Air Selangor’s official communication channels and applications such as Air Selangor social media on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the website, www.airselangor.com.

A total of 309,687 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang/ Putrajaya have had unscheduled water supply disruptions since Sunday, when the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi Water Treatment Plants (LRAs) operations were suspended due to pollution. — Bernama