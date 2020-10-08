Air Selangor says water supply fully restored in 259 areas

Residents fill their pails at a water point in Bangi following the water disruption in Hulu Selangor October 6, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A total of 259 of the 274 areas affected by the unscheduled water disruption in Selangor have received full water supply as of noon today, giving a recovery rate of 95 per cent.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication chief Elina Baseri, in a statement today, said 15 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat and Kuala Langat are still in the recovery process.

‘’The percentage of recovery according to regions is Petaling at 90 per cent, Hulu Langat (95), Kuala Langat (86) and Sepang and Putrajaya (100).

“Air Selangor is taking measures to stabilise the distribution system to revive areas which are still affected,’’ she said.

Air Selangor advised consumers to obtain information on water supply through its official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor application and Air Selangor social media on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and website at www.airselangor.com.

A total of 309,687 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang/Putrajaya had experienced unscheduled water cuts since Sunday after the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants were shut down due to raw water pollution. — Bernama