Perak to reactivate Covid-19 quarantine centre in Sungkai, says MB

IPOH, Oct 7 — The Perak government will reactivate the Covid-19 quarantine centre at the Malaysia Statistical Training Institute (ILMS) in Sungkai, Tanjung Malim following the increase in positive cases of the viral infection.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said reactivation of the quarantine centre with a capacity of 90 beds was expected to start on Saturday, subject to advice from the State Health Department.

“Besides the ILMS Sungkai, two hotels in Ipoh city with a total capacity of 128 beds are still active as quarantine centres for those entering Perak through its international entry points.”

He said this at a news conference after handing out prizes to the winners of a Quran reciting competition via video recordings and Best Mosque and Muslim Cemetery Awards presentation in conjunction with the state-level Maal Hijrah 1442 celebration, here, today.

Ahmad Faizal said there were five more quarantine centres that were ready to be reactivated if required, namely the Perak Islamic Administration Institute, Perak Public Officers Training Institute, Industrial Training Institute and Perak State Education Technology Division building, all located here, as well as the Institute of Land and Survey in Behrang, Tanjung Malim.

“The state government believes that taking control measures such as reactivating the quarantine centres could help reduce infections by ensuring that individuals at risk are quarantined,” he added.

Yesterday, eight new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Perak, with seven of these occurring in the Larut, Matang and Selama district which were detected through screening of the contacts of a positive case at a detention centre.

The other case was detected in Kinta district following screening done upon the individual’s return from Sabah.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the state government was prepared to provide transportation to Perak-born students stranded at their respective campuses to return to their hometowns if the number exceeded 10 and they should contact the hotline at 012-6640846.

However, he added that for those in Sabah dan Sarawak, the state government needed some details first including the number involved. — Bernama