Over 300 eateries inspected in Ipoh comply with Covid-19 SOP, says mayor

A worker places a notice stating that only two customers are allowed per table at Khulafa Restaurant in Shah Alam May 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Oct 7 — Almost 90 per cent of restaurants and cafes inspected here were found complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said during inspections conducted by the Ipoh City Council (MBI), 352 out of the 395 premises inspected adhered to the SOP including practising physical distancing and taking down the body temperature of customers and visitors.

He said 43 premises were given a warning notice when they were found not complying with the SOP during the inspections carried out between the end of March and Oct 6.

“We also advised them not to repeat the mistakes,” he added at the news conference held during the Cleaning and Disinfection Enforcement Operation on Food Premises, here, today.

Rumaizi said the 2,850 restaurants and cafes operating in this city would be inspected from time to time.

He also said that MBI had set additional conditions on the food premises for licensing including to adhere to the SOP set by MKN and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 by carrying out disinfection and public sanitation activities.

“The additional conditions were issued during the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) period and those who fail to comply with the order could be issued a compound of RM250.

“We have also emphasised to the premises owners on the need to brief their workers on the SOP and to remind their customers to adhere to the procedure,” he added. — Bernama