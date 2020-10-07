Fight against Covid-19 a shared responsibility, says Queen

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said the people could not take lightly the importance of complying with the standard operating procedures including wearing face masks and practising physical distancing as well as staying at home or avoid being in crowded places. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, stressed that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is a shared responsibility of all people regardless of race, religion and political affiliation.

Therefore, Her Majesty called on the people of this country to unite to ensure that the spread of the virus could be contained.

Tunku Azizah said the people could not take lightly the importance of complying with the standard operating procedures including wearing face masks and practising physical distancing as well as staying at home or avoid being in crowded places.

Her Majesty said this in her speech at the Covid-19 Prevention and Control Special Briefing at Istana Negara here today.

The statement on the special briefing together with several pictures were uploaded on the official Facebook page of Istana Negara.

The briefing, an initiative of Her Majesty herself, was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

The two-hour briefing from 2pm, which was divided into two sessions, was attended by 62 staff of Istana Negara.

The first session entitled Covid-19 Infection and Health Implications was conducted by HKL Medical and Infectious Disease Officer Dr Khairil Erwan Khalid while the second session entitled Covid-19 Prevention was conducted by HKL Health Officer Nazlee Mohd Zin.

The staff include those who were tested positive for Covid-19 and underwent treatment in March.

The briefing also aimed at ensuring that the staff will have a better understanding on the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama