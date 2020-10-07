Covid-19: New CMCO for Klang, Sandakan, Papar, Tuaran from Friday (VIDEO)

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The government today announced three districts in Sabah and one district in Selangor will be under a 14-day conditional movement control order (CMCO) from October 9 as they are Covid-19 red zones.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made in a special meeting by the National Security Council today, following the Health Ministry’s briefing about the current virus outbreak in these four districts.

“These locations are in Sabah’s Sandakan, Papar, Tuaran and one in Selangor — Klang.

“Looking at the increase in cases in those areas, the National Security Council in a special meeting today agreed to implement CMCO in these four areas from October 9, 2020,” he said in a press conference broadcast live on Facebook from his residence where he is undergoing self-quarantine.

