Malaysian Armed Forces denies Defence Force chief Affendi attended NSC meeting chaired by PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has denied that Chief of Defence Force General Tan Seri Affendi Buang attended the special meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) that was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya last Saturday (October 3).

According to a statement from MAF, any speculation about Affendi undergoing self-quarantine is also inaccurate.

On October 3, Muhyiddin chaired the special meeting on Covid-19 at Bangunan Perdana Putra in Putrajaya and it was attended by, among others, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Senior Work Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba. — Bernama