Air Selangor: Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant back in operation

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — It looks like taps could start flowing again soon for the over 300,000 households in the Klang Valley that are currently experiencing water cuts.

In a statement, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said that the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant (LRA) started pumping raw water this morning so that the raw water pipes and water treatment tanks can be cleaned.

The utility company added that samples and tests conducted at the Sungai Semenyih LRA had recorded 0 TON (threshold odour number) at least three times consecutively this morning.

However, Bukit Tampoi LRA is still at 2 TON, it added.

“Efforts to treat the raw water and stabilise the LRA system will take 12 hours before water supply can be distributed to consumers.”

“The distributed water supply will go through water quality testing and standard compliance by the Ministry of Health,” Air Selangor stated.

Air Selangor added that it will issue a schedule for the restoration of water supply to those areas that receive water from the Sungai Semenyih LRA once the process of stabilising the water treatment is completed.

It also advised affected consumers to check the Air Selangor app, Air Selangor official channels on social media as well as visit their website at www.airselangor.com for regular updates.

On Sunday, Air Selangor confirmed that odour pollution had caused the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants to cease operations temporarily at around 4.30pm.

The shutdown has left 309,687 consumer accounts in 274 areas in the districts of Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang without water.

That same day, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan said that the odour pollution is suspected to have originated from the Nilai Industrial Estate in Negri Sembilan.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the polluted water entered Sungai Semenyih from Sungai Batang Benar, which is close to the industrial area.

This latest disruption comes on the heels of a similar incident last month that affected 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat for almost a week.

At the time, Air Selangor confirmed that pollution at the raw water source had also halted operations at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants in Phases 1, 2 and 3, as well as Rantau Panjang.