Sabah Public Works director: Kota Kinabalu-Ranau main road cut off by landslide

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 5 — Landslides that occurred in two locations following heavy rain since last night had resulted in the main road from Kota Kinabalu to Ranau being cut off today.

Sabah Public Works Department director Richard Jomiji Kinsil said the landslides occurred at KM88.20 of Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Ranau and at KM86 near the Kampung Bundu Tuhan juncture in Ranau.

“The landslides that occurred between 10.30am and 11am today had caused the road to be cut off and inaccessible,” he told Bernama when contacted.

At present, the cleaning work is being done, he said.

Meanwhile, Bernama check found that several other rural roads, including from Kiulu to Tamparuli town, near Kampung Rangalau here, had also been cut off due to landslide. — Bernama