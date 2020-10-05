Penang hotel worker fined over false police report on lost identity card

Magistrate R. Manomani meted out the fine on Tan Choon Wooi, 37, who pleaded guilty to the charge. — Istock pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 5 — A hotel worker was fined RM1,000 in default of one month jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for making a false report by claiming to be a victim of snatch theft and lost his identity card to avoid paying the penalty for a replacement.

Magistrate R. Manomani meted out the fine on Tan Choon Wooi, 37, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the charge, Tan was alleged to have provided false information in his statement to a police officer when it was known to be false.

He was charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to six months or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Syafiq Nasrullah Salem Ali prosecuted while the accused was not represented. — Bernama