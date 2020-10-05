DAP lawmaker: Sabah CM’s statement confusing — is state imposing MCO-like rules or waiting for Putrajaya’s approval?

In the press statement today by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor, he had noted that there are 1,206 patients currently treated for Covid-19 in Sabah’s wards as of October 4. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Sabah chief minister’s statement today on proposed measures to be taken in the state to curb the spread of Covid-19 is confusing, as it appears unclear if the Sabah state government is proceeding with such suggested rules or still waiting for the federal government’s nod, a Sabah state assemblyman said today.

In a Facebook post, DAP’s Luyang state assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe commented on the Sabah chief minister’s statement, remarking that the proposed restrictions mentioned were similar to the strict measures imposed during the early phases of the nationwide movement control order (MCO).

“The chief minister’s press statement has just been released. Basically it’s MCO. All premises have to shut down except essential services. Everyone should #StayAtHome. Like what we did last time,” Phoong said in summing up what he understood of the proposed measures mentioned in the chief minister’s statement.

But Phoong highlighted the vagueness and ambiguity in the chief minister’s statement, which appears to indicate that the state government’s announcement of such proposed MCO-like measures were not final but were pending approval by the federal government.

“To my surprise — CM and the state government is still seeking approval from the federal sector. They should communicate before releasing a statement.

“How come federal hasn’t approve this? I thought PM said it’s better for Sabah to achieve progress ‘jika sehaluan dengan kerajaan persekutuan’?” he said, referring to the phrase that indicates if the state government is having the same direction with the federal government.

Phoong then said that the Sabah chief minister’s statement is leading to public confusion, due to the uncertainty caused.

“It’s ridiculous that a chief minister releases a statement and tell the world that his announcement is ‘subject to federal approval’. Apa ni? So apa macam sekarang? People are confused,” he said, asking in Malay what is the current status now and also attaching photos of the Sabah chief minister’s statement to highlight the uncertainty.

What the Sabah CM’s statement said

In the press statement today by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor, he had noted that there are 1,206 patients currently treated for Covid-19 in Sabah’s wards as of October 4.

Hajiji said that the Sabah state government had through the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Covid-19 decided to impose controls on interdistrict movement in the entire Sabah from October 3 to October 16 with standard operating procedures by the National Security Council to be complied with; while entry into Sabah from peninsula Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan by both Malaysians and foreigners have to be in line with guidelines in force from October 3 to October 16.

Hajiji said the same committee had also “decided to implement the following matters subject to the National Security Council’s agreement”, before proceeding to list out the proposed measures.

The list of proposed measures that the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee intends to implement if agreed by the NSC include only allowing business premises offering essential services and essential goods to operate; closing supermarkets except for business premises supplying essential services and essential goods; and not allowing ‘dine-in’ at restaurants, eateries and food stalls.

Also part of the list of proposed measures are for the closure of markets (tamu and pasar tani) and night markets; closure of houses of worship such as mosques, surau, churches and temples to the public; closure of public parks, recreation centres, indoor and outdoor playgrounds; closure of public libraries; and closure of schools including preschools and nurseries.

Rounding off the list of proposed measures are for buses (bas henti-henti) to reduce their passenger capacity by half; to reduce the capacity of private vehicles to just two persons; and to convert gazetted quarantine stations into centres for additional wards or for the treatment of patients as a hospital extension.

But after listing out these proposed measures, Hajiji went on to say: “The state government hopes that the above matters will be agreed to and approved by the National Security Council, and implementation take effect immediately until October 16, 2020.”

The Sabah chief minister’s statement did not say whether the state government intends for the proposed measures to take effect throughout the state or in selected areas of the state if the NSC gives its approval.

Other than the inter-district movement control already in force in Sabah since October 3, four districts in the state — Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna — with a combined population of 962,661 residents are currently under a 14-day targeted enhanced movement control order (Temco) that is in force from September 29 until October 12.