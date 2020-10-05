Bung Moktar, Mohd Alamin deny supporting Anwar in his bid to form new federal govt

Bung Moktar, who is Umno Sabah Liaison chairman, said he was surprised to find out about his alleged support for Anwar when told of an article published by an online news portal on the issue. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 5 — Two Sabah Umno MPs have denied that they are among those who are supporting PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his bid to form the new federal government.

In refuting the allegation, Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Kimanis MP Datuk Mohd Alamin said they are standing solidly behind Umno and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Bung Moktar, who is Umno Sabah Liaison chairman, said he was surprised to find out about his alleged support for Anwar when told of an article published by an online news portal on the issue.

“I was only informed of that article and what went viral on social media. I hereby deny of ever being involved in any move led by the Port Dickson MP to form a new government,” said the newly-appointed Sabah Deputy Chief Minister.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Works Minister reiterated that the time for politicking is over as it is now time to focus on the people and state’s welfare.

“As I said when the new state government was formed early this week, our focus is on developing the state and improving the rakyat’s standard of living especially now with increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

“The rakyat especially those in the red zones are affected and the state government will do all it can to ease their burden,” said Bung Moktar.

Mohamad, who is Umno Kimanis branch chief also stressed that his support is for the party and the PN government.

“Anwar should prove that he has the support in Dewan Rakyat, not only claiming it at a press conference in a hotel,” he stressed.

Anwar had, recently claimed to have a strong and convincing majority from MPs to form a new government. — Borneo Post Online