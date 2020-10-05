Abang Johari to ride again to check project development across Sarawak

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (centre) rides his 1800cc Honda Goldwing trike motorcycle during a working visit to Kapit October 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KAPIT, Oct 5 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who rode a motorcycle from Sibu to Kapit yesterday, said he will do it again just to check on the development of road projects across the state if he is still fit to do it.

“Hopefully I can continue it from here to Belaga if I am still fit. For a 70-year-old man, it was quite okay that I managed to ride a motorcycle up to Nanga Mujong,” he said this to reporters during his working visit to Nanga Mujong Bridge, 35km from here, on his blue Honda Goldwing trike motorcycle.

During his future ride, he said he wanted to see the 73km Nanga Mujong road, which is the access road to the proposed Baleh Dam, and the Nanga Sepanggil-Tunoh road, the projects which are currently under construction at a cost of RM1.2 billion and RM600 million, respectively.

Other road projects in the state are the construction of the Rumah Nyamok/Nanga Serau/Nanga Gaat/SMK Baleh/Sungai Kain road costing RM380 million and to be carried out in two phases, which will begin by end of this year, while the road to Tunoh (Nanga Mujong/Nanga Tiau/Tunoh) project estimated at RM550 million has been approved for implementation under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

The Batang Baleh bridge, Sungai Mujong bridge and Sungai Banyau bridge projects have been completed at a cost of RM123 million, while the RM3.9 million Sungai Merirai bridge project is under construction. — Bernama