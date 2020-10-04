Water cuts again in certain parts of Selangor, Putrajaya due to contamination of Sungai Semenyih

Residents of Setia Alam collect water from an Air Selangor water point following the water disruption in the Klang Valley September 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Over 300,000 households in the Klang Valley will have to suffer water cuts because of raw water pollution in Sungai Semenyih, the second of such incident in the space of a month.

In a statement today, utility provider Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said this has caused Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants to cease operations temporarily, affecting some 274 areas and 309,687 accounts, involving the Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts.

“Air Selangor has activated an Emergency Action Plan to help affected customers following this incident,” said Elina Baseri, Air Selangor’s head of communications.

Air Selangor ingin memaklumkan bahawa Loji Rawatan Air Sungai Semenyih dan Bukit Tampoi terpaksa dihenti tugas sepenuhnya ekoran insiden pencemaran air mentah di Sungai Semenyih yang menjadi sumber air mentah ke loji-loji ini. #Airselangor pic.twitter.com/U4PMXvl8rE — Air Selangor (@air_selangor) October 4, 2020

Air Selangor also said it has reported the incident to the state’s water authority and is in the midst of investigating the source of the pollution.

“Air Selangor have reported the incident to Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) and actions have been taken to identify the source of the raw water pollution along Sungai Semenyih and streams surrounding Sungai Semenyih,” said the statement.

“At this time, we have yet to ascertain the period of when the plant and the [water] supply can resume again,” added the statement.

Those wish to see whether they are within the affected areas can do so via the Air Selangor app, Air Selangor official channels on social media as well as visit their website at www.airselangor.com.

https://twitter.com/air_selangor/status/1312721331528499206

The recent water supply disruption came after a similar incident last September which saw some 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat facing water disruption.

This subsequently affected some 1.2 million consumers within the Klang Valley.

This was due to Air Selangor ceasing operations at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants in Phases 1, 2 and 3, as well as Rantau Panjang due to pollution at the raw water source.