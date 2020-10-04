UniSZA to close for three days after staffer tests positive for Covid-19, says vice chancellor

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA NERUS, Oct 4 — Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) will be closed for three days beginning tomorrow after one of its staff tested positive for Covid-19, said its vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Hassan Basri Awang Mat Dahan.

He said the closure involved all its three campuses, namely Gong Badak Campus (Kuala Nerus), Medicine Campus (Kuala Terengganu) and Besut Campus (Besut).

“During the closure, the teaching and learning process will be carried out online to ensure the safety of students and employees. As a control measure, UniSZA has decided that all personnel would work from home between October 5 and 7 to enable comprehensive disinfection activities to be carried out,” he said in a statement today.

He said the directive covered all administrative operations except personnel in essential services such as security, health, finance, student affairs and residential colleges, subject to the approval of the vice-chancellor.

According to Hassan Basri, the Covid-19 positive employee has a history of travelling by air from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, and he was on the same flight with a returnee from Sabah who was later diagnosed with Covid-19.

Following the case, 14 UniSZA personnel were traced as close contacts of the patient, and they have since been placed under surveillance and quarantine by orders from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Other UniSZA personnel who had had contact with the quarantined staff were also instructed to undergo self-quarantine for two weeks from October 2.

“Since the movement control order was implemented in March, UniSZA has taken steps to postpone all physical programmes until the situation returns to normal.

“UniSZA has also mobilised a trained counselling team and an active welfare unit to assist affected staff and families,” he said.

Hassan Basri said there are now 584 students on campus, and he gave an assurance that all their needs and welfare would be taken care of. — Bernama