Shafie: Warisan pledges to continue Liew’s work in Batu Sapi

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a joint interview in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — Warisan is determined to continue with the struggle of the late Batu Sapi Member of Parliament, Datuk Liew Vui Keong, in championing the fate of the people, said party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Mohd Shafie, the former Sabah chief minister, hoped that the Batu Sapi community would give their full support to ensure that the work implemented by Liew for the people could be continued by Warisan.

“We extend our condolences to Datin (Dr) Lindai (Lee, Liew’s wife) and her family for the passing of our warrior. We have lost a leader who had contributed not only to the people of Sabah but also Malaysia.

“I hope all segments of society in Batu Sapi can work together to ensure that what was initiated by Liew can be continued by us. Let’s strengthen our unity and work together for the people as desired by the late Liew,” he said in a voice message via WhatsApp today.

Mohd Shafie had earlier paid his last respects to Liew at his family house in Likas here today.

Liew, 60, a former federal minister and Warisan permanent chairman, died at 11.50am on Friday, believed due to complications from a lung infection. — Bernama