Sarawak determined to exercise authority on oil and gas exploration

SIBU, Oct 4 — Sarawak will strive to exercise its authority over the exploration of oil and gas in the state, once negotiations with the relevant parties have been finalised.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who is looking to positive updates on negotiations with the federal government on the issue in the middle of this month.

“I am negotiating now. Pray that, maybe middle of this month, we will execute our power on exploration of oil and gas. Just pray,” he said in his keynote address at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) special convention at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

The convention, the third after Miri and Betong, was attended by 1,038 delegates from the party’s 26 branches in the central zone of the state.

Touching on the setting up of international schools, Abang Johari said this was to provide opportunities for children of families under the B40 bracket.

Five international schools will be built in Sarawak, including one in Sibu.

“Our children with straight As will be gathered there, and if they are successful, they can continue their studies in selected international universities — scholarship will be borne by GPS-led government,” he said.

Meanwhile, convention’s organising chairman Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is PBB secretary-general, delivered the opening remarks.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Abdullah Saidol led the pledge recital with Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh, PBB vice-president Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is the chairman of the convention’s secretariat, and representatives from the party’s Youth and Women wings.

Among those present were the chief minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Bujang, two PBB deputy presidents and deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, PBB Youth chief Gerald Rentap Jabu, Women chief Datuk Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) secretary-general Datuk Janang Bunsu. — Borneo Post Online