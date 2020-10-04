Celcom network disruption over, CEO issues apology, provides free data till midnight

Following this afternoon’s network interruption, Celcom has announced that its voice and data services are now up and running. — Picture via Facebook/Celcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Following this afternoon’s network interruption, Celcom has announced that its voice and data services are now up and running. Restoration of its network has started since 6pm and they have apologised for the inconvenience caused as affected customers are unable to make calls and connect to the internet.

As a token of appreciation for its customers’ patience, Celcom will not deduct any data quota from 6pm until 12.00am. Of course, this won’t make any difference if you’re already on an unlimited plan.

Celcom CEO Idham Nawawi had tweeted an apology this evening over the network issue which started at 3pm. He added that the free data usage is a token of appreciation for their customer’s support and patience.

If you’re a Celcom customer, how’s your connection at the moment? — SoyaCincau