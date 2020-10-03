Motorcyclist dies after hitting decoration tyre in Labuan

LABUAN, Oct 3 — A 22-year-old man died after his high-powered Benelli bike crashed into a decoration tyre by the roadside on Jalan Sungai Miri/Sg Pagar here today.

Police identified him as Fedelis Michaed, from Kuala Penyu, Sabah.

He was heading towards Kg Layang-Layangan from the Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus (UMKSKAL) area when his motorcycle skidded and crashed into the decoration tyre at about 12.30am.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said Fedelis suffered serious head and body injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. — Bernama