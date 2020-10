Selcare health officers take samples during a free screening of Covid-19 organised by the Selangor gtate government at Dewan Musa Muda, Shah Alam April 19, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Three new Covid-19 clusters were identified in Malaysia today by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Two of these clusters are in Kedah, the third in Selangor.

The Kedah cluster is being dubbed the Bah Lunas cluster in Kulim and Bah Ros in Kuala Muda in Kedah, while the cluster in Selangor is being dubbed the Jeluk cluster.

MORE TO COME