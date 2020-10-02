Pejuang confident RoS will be approve party registration soon, says sec-gen

Datuk Wira Amiruddin Hamzah said he is confident Pejuang’s registration will be approved soon by RoS. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) establishment committee secretary-general Datuk Wira Amiruddin Hamzah is confident the party’s registration will be approved soon by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

He expects approval to be given once several amendments are made to the application, which was handed over to the RoS on August 19.

“I met the RoS this morning. I was informed of several amendments that needed to be done to Pejuang’s application.

“These amendments are related to minor technical issues, which will be done immediately,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama