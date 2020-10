People watch the live telecast of the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the extension of the movement control order due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on April 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The Prime Minister’s Department has denied that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will deliver a special address at 4pm today.

According to its official Facebook page, the department said,” There is no address from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin which went viral on social media earlier.

“Stop spreading fake news that could cause anxiety among the people,” it said.

The false news is making its round on social media. — Bernama