MIC to postpone all state conventions, says deputy president

Human Resources Minister Datuk M. Saravanan is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The MIC convention, which is supposed to take place nationwide starting from today until Oct 8, has been postponed with immediate effect following the worrying rise in Covid-19 cases.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the party’s president, Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran has issued instructions on the matter as a precautionary measure due to the significant increase in the number of Covid-19 infections.

“Today, the MIC convention was supposed to take place in Perak, Kedah and Perlis but it has been postponed. All meetings at the state and central levels were also postponed to a date to be set later,” said Saravanan who is also Human Resources Minister.

Saravanan, who is also the Tapah member of Parliament, told reporters after closing the Introduction to Basic Sewing and Use of Edge Stitch Sewing Machine Courses under the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF)’s Penjana Initiative Programme for the B40 development, here, today.

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said all meetings and conferences of Wanita, Youth, Puteri and Umno Divisions were postponed with immediate effect following the increase in Covid-19 cases. — Bernama