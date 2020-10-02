Kalabakan Wanita chief denies ditching Umno

Kalabakan Umno Women’s chief Chaya Sulaiman has denied claims in social media that she will be leaving the party. — Borneo Post pic

TAWAU, Oct 2 — Kalabakan Umno Women’s chief Chaya Sulaiman has denied claims in social media since Tuesday that she will be leaving the party.

She said the matter was deliberately created by irresponsible parties who had evil political motives to continue to carry out personal attacks even though the state election was over.

Chaya said she did not expect such personal attack was still happening even though the election had passed.

The sole Barisan Nasional (BN) female candidate contesting the Kukusan seat in the recent state election said she and six Umno committee members had also received the information that they would leave BN, and they had no idea from where the information was received.

According to her, she is being put under home quarantine since last Monday and is waiting for the Covid-19 screening results.

Meanwhile, Kalabakan Umno division head, Andi Muhammad Suryadi Bandy, also denied allegations that there were leaders in his division would leave the party.

He said the incident was just a chain message and he believed it was orchestrated by political enemies who deliberately wanted to split the unity in Umno.

Andi said they would lodge a police report on the incident and hoped the authorities could track down those involved.

Since yesterday morning many people received the message claiming that Chaya would leave Umno in the near future following a defeat by only ten votes to the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate, claiming the defeat was due to elements of sabotage from BN members themselves.

The message also claimed that several Kalabakan Umno division, Women and Youth Committee members would take the same action.

In the recent state election, Chaya lost by a majority of 10 votes to her nearest challenger, Rina Jainal from the Warisan who garnered 2,834 votes. — Borneo Post