Cops: Myanmar man found dead, believed murdered, in Sitiawan

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said that they received information on the discovery of the body of a man in Sitiawan. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LUMUT, Oct 2 — The body of a man, believed to be a Myanmar national, was found in a hut at a shrimp pond in Kampung Acheh, Sitiawan near here this morning, covered in blood.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said that they received information on the discovery of the body of a man, estimated to be in his 30s, from the owner of the pond at 9.30am.

“Preliminary investigations found traces of injuries on the head of the victim, who was an employee of the shrimp pond, believed to have been assaulted by his countryman,” he said in a statement here today.

Nor Omar said that the victim was working at the shrimp pond with two other workers while the suspect was a former employee and was sleeping at the victim’s house.

“The victim and the suspect are believed to have been fighting, but the cause of the fight and the weapons used are still being investigated,” he said, adding that the suspect in, his 20s, was detained with the help of the victim’s employer.

He said that the suspect will be brought to the Seri Manjung Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to obtain a remand order, while the victim’s body is sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh for post-mortem.

The case is being investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama