Najib’s SRC appeal starts Feb 2021

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on September 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeal against his conviction and sentencing over 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd’s RM42 million will be heard at the Court of Appeal next year, his lawyer has confirmed.

When contacted, Nur Syahirah Hanapiah, one of the lawyers representing Najib, said that the Court of Appeal had today fixed the hearing dates of February 15 to 18, February 22 to 25, and March 1 to 4 for the appeal.

The hearing dates were fixed during a case management today at the Court of Appeal.

When contacted, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, who attended the case management today, confirmed the hearing dates.

The Court of Appeal also fixed November 4 as the next case management date for the appeal records to be checked.

