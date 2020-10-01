Minister reminds tourism industry players to adhere to strict SOPs amid rise in Covid-19 cases

People keeping their distance from each other outside Giant Hypermarket during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LENGGONG, Oct 1 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has reminded all tour operators to ensure compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to prevent the next wave of the pandemic in the country.

“Industry players need to play an important role by ensuring that all tourist record their attendance and body temperature as well as use hand sanitisers before visiting places of interest,” she told reporters after visiting the Lenggong Valley Archaeological World Heritage Site here today.

Nancy said although the current spread of Covid-19 in almost all states was worrying, strict SOP compliance would ensure people remained confident of visiting tourist spots in the country. Meanwhile, she said the Lenggong Valley world heritage site recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) could attract many tourists, and in turn, support the local tourism industry.

“We will develop certain parts of this area to be more modern to attract more visitors in an effort to increase our domestic tourism products, besides working together with the Perak State Government,” she said.

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi was also present during the visit

Among the attractions at Lenggong Valley is the Archaeological Gallery which houses the Perak Man — the oldest human skeleton discovered in Malaysia in 1991, which is also the most complete one from the Paleolithic era. — Bernama