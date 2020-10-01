Covid-19: Tabika staff in Dungun tests positive, says Terengganu community development chief

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

DUNGUN, Oct 1 — The Terengganu Community Development Department (Kemas) has confirmed that one of its tabika (kindergarten) in Al Muktafi Billah Shah near Bukit Besi here has been closed starting today after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Its director Ahmad Fakhrul Azman Muhammad Radzi said the closure was on the department’s own initiative, adding however that the period of closure would be determined the Terengganu Health Department.

“Close contacts of the staff took their Covid-19 ‘swab test’ today, including 20 pupils at the kindergarten.

“As such, we hope parents do not panic because Kemas Terengganu has taken all the necessary steps as recommended by the Health Ministry,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The staff member is currently receiving Covid-19 treatment at the Hulu Terengganu hospital, while the department is working closely with the State Health Department over contact tracing matters.

He said the kindergarten has been disinfected, adding that all other Kemas kindergartens are operating as usual. — Bernama