Covid-19: Stricter health screenings at all public transport terminals beginning tomorrow, says transport minister

Commuters have their temperature checked at the KL Sentral LRT station on the first day of the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today said Covid -19 preventive measures including cleaning and disinfection exercise would also be conducted. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Stricter health screenings will be conducted at all public transport terminals, stations and service counters beginning tomorrow in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said Covid -19 preventive measures including cleaning and disinfection exercise would also be conducted.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council, such as physical social distancing and the use of face masks would also be enforced without compromise in the interests of all parties including public transport users.

“We have to give serious attention to the matter. A total of 206 Covid-19 positive cases were reported today and the three-digit spike is something that is worrying,” he said in a statement today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the 260 new positive cases recorded today was the second-highest tally in the country since 277 cases were reported on June 4.

Four new Covid-19 clusters were also detected today namely the Jalan Meru Cluster in Selangor, tje Joo Hwa Cluster in Sabah, the Selasih Cluster in Putrajaya and the Bah Ketil Cluster in Kedah. — Bernama