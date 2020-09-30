Pahang MB confirms state exco Nazri Ngah is Covid-19 negative in second test

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Sept 30 — The second screening test using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method on State Felda Affairs, Co-operative, Entrepreneurship and Consumerism Committee chairman Datuk Nazri Ngah is confirmed negative Covid-19.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said this was personally imparted to him by the Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Bahari Awang Ngah this morning, after Nazri was require to undergo a second test to detect the virus yesterday.

“I was also informed that, from the result, all those who were involved Nazri prior to this, have no risk of infection,” he said through a statement, here, today.

Wan Rosdy was commenting on allegations that a Pahang executive councillor (exco) from Jerantut was confirmed Covid-19 positive yesterday, and had been instructed by the Health Department to undergo follow up treatment at a hospital.

Nazri is the Pulau Tawar State Assemblyman, in Jerantut, and of yesterday, the district of Jerantut had recorded four Covid-19 positive cases which were detected on Sept 25 and 27.

Since then, all Pahang excos had taken the initiative to carry out self-isolation while awaiting the result of the second screening test on the exco concerned as they had all met at a function in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy, when contacted by Bernama, said the state exco meeting today would be carried out online as a precautionary measure.

“This is only a precautionary measure as had been conducted from the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, we have also made it mandatory from the outset for those excos who had gone to Sabah to undergo screening tests at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur upon their arrival in the peninsula,” he said.

Wan Rosdy also urged the people of Pahang to continue with the standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council because the Covid-19 pandemic was still not over. — Bernama