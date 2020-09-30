Four telcos resolve Kampung Kongsi 14’s internet access issue in Kedah

Four major telecommunications service providers will set up a temporary transmitter tower as high as 30 metres to resolve the poor Internet access in Kampung Kongsi 14, Bukit Selambau, Kedah. — Picture by Choo Choy May

CYBERJAYA, Sept 30 — Four major telecommunications service providers, namely Celcom, DiGi, Maxis and U Mobile will set up a temporary transmitter tower as high as 30 metres to resolve the poor Internet access in Kampung Kongsi 14, Bukit Selambau, Kedah.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement today said the four telecommunications networks would be accessible to the residents through transmitter-sharing technology known as Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN).

“This is the first time the MOCN technology is used in Peninsular Malaysia which brings together the four telecommunications companies.

“The site preparation work, installation and activation of the temporary tower could be completed within six weeks after obtaining permission from the Sungai Petani Municipal Council (MPSP).

“The service providers are now in the process of obtaining approval from MPSP,” it said.

The solution came following a series of visits and discussions between MCMC, the service providers and residents, and assisted by Kedah state executive councillor for Information, Communications and Multimedia, Wan Romani Wan Salim.

The media had reported that hundreds of residents of Kampung Kongsi 14 took the initiative to build their own ‘ telecommunications tower’ by using poles, buckets and ropes to enjoy Internet access. — Bernama