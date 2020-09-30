Four injured after explosion on Marine Police Force patrol boat in Sabah

TAWAU, Sept 30 — Four Marine Police Force (PPM) personnel were injured when their patrol boat exploded near its base this morning.

Sabah Region 4 Marine Operations Force Commander ACP Ahmad Ariffin when contacted by Bernama confirmed that the incident occurred at 7.35am today.

“Investigations are underway,” he said.

Three of the victims suffered nine per cent burns while another personnel suffered 12 per cent burns and all of them were receiving treatment at Tawau Hospital, he said.

It was believed that the boat exploded within three minutes after leaving PPM base. — Bernama