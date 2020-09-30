Former Tabung Haji chairman’s family seeks to stay suit to forfeit RM16m

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The High Court here today set October 28 to hear the application by the wife and four children of former Tabung Haji (TH) chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim to stay the government’s suit to forfeit almost RM16 million from their accounts.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin fixed the date after counsel representing the family, Mohd Rifahmi Abdul Musikin asked for a postponement of the stay application hearing as the main counsel in the case, M. Athimulan was still at the Palace of Justice for another case.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim said the prosecution had no objection to the postponement.

The family is seeking for the forfeiture proceeding to be stayed pending the disposal of Abdul Azeez’s ongoing corruption trial at the Sessions Court, here.

Based on the cause list on the e-filing website, the government had initiated the proceeding to forfeit the money from the TH personal accounts of Abdul Azeez’s wife, Khadijah Mohd Noor and their four children, Mohamed Khairul Anwar, Mohamed Khairul Azman, Khaleeda Azwav and Khaleeda Azeera, and the account of a company belonging to them, Azeera Management Consultants (M) Sdn Bhd.

The prosecution’s forfeiture suit against Abdul Azeez’s family was filed in September last year, while the family filed the stay bid in January this year. — Bernama