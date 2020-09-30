Covid-19: Selangor records higher Rt than Sabah, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor has recorded a 1.95 Rt, much higher than Sabah, following a surge in daily new infections from two to three cases to 10 to 15. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Selangor has recorded a 1.95 Rt, much higher than Sabah, following a surge in daily new infections from two to three cases to 10 to 15.

An Rt value indicates how fast Covid-19 is spreading.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it took into account the magnitude of the change and showed an increased pandemic risk in the state if public health prevention measures are not taken.

“The Rt in Sabah has stabilised although it was still at 1.29 yesterday. This situation is still worrying as it involves a high number of new cases.

“The Rt may go up if we do not take optimal public health intervention measures,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Meanwhile, the Rt in Kedah decreased from greater than one (> 1) to 0.65 and it is in line with the decrease in cases in the state, which recorded only two cases in four days.

Dr Noor Hisham said the situation reflected good compliance with the standard operating procedures set.

In this regard, he reminded Malaysians to continue to adhere to the SOPs and measures set by the government. — Bernama