Cops looking for two suspects involved in Bandar Kinrara shooting incident

Police are looking for two male suspects in connection with the shooting of a computer programmer in Bandar Kinrara. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Police are looking for two male suspects in connection with the shooting of a computer programmer in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, here, on September 21.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the suspects were identified as Loo Lai Ming or Datuk Michael, 40, and Chong Aik Boon or Manco @ Roy, 48.

He said Loo’s last known address was at Desa Gembira Condominium, here while Chong’s address was at Bukit Gembira Condominium, here.

“Apart from the two wanted suspects, police also arrested 10 individuals comprising nine men and a foreign woman.

“All of them were arrested between the day of the incident until today and are now remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation,” he told a press conference in Bukit Aman, here.

Huzir said police found a bullet at the scene, and the victim is believed to have been shot by a male suspect on a motorcycle who had followed the victim’s car until he reached home.

“At the house entrance, the suspect fired a shot that hit the victim’s left rib.

“The motive of the incident is believed to be related to illegal money lenders,” he said.

Members of the public who have relevant information can contact the case investigating officer, ASP Mohd Aizam Mohamad Razif at 014-3372711 or Serdang Police Headquarters (IPD) operations room (03-80742324).

Bernama had earlier reported that a victim was injured after being shot in front of his house at Jalan BK 5/3 Bandar Kinrara, Puchong in an incident at 12.45pm on September 21.

In another development, Huzir said a total of 19 suspects were arrested to assist in the investigation of the case of a businessman and his bodyguard who were injured after being shot by two suspects on a motorcycle in Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, Banting, near here last Friday.

He said those arrested were also remanded for seven days and the incident was believed to be due to fights between members of secret societies.

Three secondary school students were also injured after being hit by the BMW car driven by the two victims. — Bernama