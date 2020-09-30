AirAsia to commence Kuching-Langkawi route in November

AirAsia planes are seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — AirAsia Bhd will be introducing a new route connecting Kuching and Langkawi on November 13, 2020.

Head of Commercial Amanda Woo said the domestic market would continue to be the low-cost airline’s key focus while waiting for international borders to reopen.

“Langkawi is one of our top-performing destinations, and this thrice-weekly route will further expand our domestic network and provide better connectivity for people from both cities.

“We also hope to create opportunities for hotels, tour operators, travel providers and others by leveraging this connection between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia,” she said in a statement today.

Woo added the all-in-fares for AirAsia’s BIG members start as low as RM59, one-way, and are available for booking at airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app. — Bernama