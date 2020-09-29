More people in Bangau-Bangau potentially with Covid-19 need to be tested, says Dr Noor Hisham

Dr Noor Hisham said with the rising number of cases in Bangau-Bangau, roadblocks have been tightened and intensified to control the movement in and out of these red zones. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is worried about the spread of Covid-19 in Bangau-Bangau due to the high concentration of positive cases in the area.

From the 421 screened for Covid-19, 276 have tested positive, leading MOH to increase its screening activities in the area.

“If you look into the rate of positivity it is 65.46 per cent, which means there are more individuals in the community who have not been screened,” said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“We’ve started TEMCO (temporary enhanced movement control order) in the region and we hope to screen more as the virus is now in the community, families and in the environment.

“This is one cluster we are worried about, as the virus is infecting many in the community. Perhaps within a period of a week we will increase the screening for the community in every kampung and district, screen every individual and positive cases will be isolated,” he said.

The Bangau-Bangau cluster began when an individual was admitted to Semporna Hospital after being found positive for Covid-19. Since its first detection of five cases on September 20, the number of positive cases has swelled to 60 in two days.

Dr Noor Hisham said with the rising number of cases, roadblocks have been tightened and intensified to control the movement in and out of these red zones.

“Roadblocks to the kampung and tightening border controls are one way we’re focusing on controlling the spread, also we’re increasing our forces for screening works in the area,” he added.